Houseboat on Lake Powell burns, sinks

While no one was injured, the boat did sink, authorities say.

LAKE POWELL, Ariz. — A houseboat with 29 people on it caught fire on Wednesday on Lake Powell, near Glen Canyon National Park. No injuries were reported, authorities said.

The houseboat was in the Warm Creek area of the lake and had 29 people aboard. The people on board jumped off after the fire started. The Glen Creek National Park Service said other boats in the area helped get the people out of the water.

A patrol boat was close when the fire occurred and helped, GCNPS said. The houseboat burned to the hull and then sank.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, authorities said.

