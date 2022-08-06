Before he drowned in front of Tempe officers, homeless man met city officials about problems of unsheltered

Sean Bickings met with city officials about homeless issues two days before he drowned.

TEMPE, Ariz. — For four minutes and 35 seconds, Sean Bickings struggled to stay afloat pleading for help that would never come.

Officers were called to the Elmore Pedestrian Bridge after a Downtown Tempe Authority ambassador reported a disturbance between 34-year-old Sean Bickings and his companion on May 28.

Officers told the couple they were running their names through a database to check whether people have outstanding arrest warrants. Officials said the check was not complete when Bickings slowly climbed over a 4-foot metal fence and entered the water.

Bickings tells police he was “Going for a swim.” Officers told him he was not allowed to but did not detain him.

City officials said he swam about 30-40 yards before indicating he was in distress.

Tempe police say the first call to water rescue was at 5:13 in the morning, around one minute after Sean got into the water.

“What he said in his last words was 'help me, please,'" Benjamin Jeffrey, Sean's friend, said.

The city does have two rescue boats, one belongs to the police, the other to the fire department. However, both boats sit in a marina on the north side of the lake. That marina sits nearly a mile from where Bickings drowned.

According to a transcript released by Tempe police, Bickings begged for help in the water.

The transcript reads in part:

Bickings: I’m drowning. (inaudible)

Officer 2: Come back over to the pylon.

Bickings: I can’t. I can’t. (inaudible)

Officer 1: Okay, I’m not jumping in after you.

Victim: (inaudible) Please help me. Please, please, please

Officers on the scene did not have the training to handle a water rescue. There also are no life preservers on Tempe Town Lake that could have been thrown in to act as a flotation device.

It would take more than six hours to pull Bicking's body from the lake.

“Had there been something to help him, we wouldn’t be doing this interview,” Jeffrey said.

Two days before he would drown, Sean met with the mayor, police, and city officials over homeless issues. According to his friends, Sean asked what homeless people were supposed to do if they have warrants

“He had the courage to ask questions about changing his situation," Jeffrey said.

Sean had four felony warrants, all sixth-degree drug-related felonies.

His friends say it was a fear of an arrest, that may have pushed him to the water's edge.

“He was terrified of jail. He didn’t want to go to jail. He was looking for a solution to not go to jail," Jeffrey said.

The officers are on paid leave. The actions of officers and the policies of the city are under review.

