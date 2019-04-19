PHOENIX — Arizona is home to some beautiful landscapes and some incredible hiking spots. But which one is the best?

Outside Online might have the answer.

In a recent post on their website, the online publication shared their picks for the best hike in each state of the U.S. The selection for Arizona is pretty familiar, the trails of the Grand Canyon.

"If you can handle 21 miles with 5,700 feet of vertical gain and 4,700 feet of loss, hiking rim-to-rim via the Grand Canyon’s South and North Kaibab trails is the best way to see the big ditch on foot," the publication read.

The canyon is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, so it's easy to see why Outside Online went with this selection.

