Arizona prepared to keep Grand Canyon open in face of federal government shutdown

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced the state will keep the park open in the event of a federal government shutdown, with funding for operations from the Arizona Lottery.

GRAND CANYON VILLAGE, Ariz. — The federal government may shutdown, but the Grand Canyon National Park will remain open.

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Wednesday that the park will remain open, despite the potential federal government shutdown, according to a press release.

The Grand Canyon is Arizona’s largest tourist attractions and one of the biggest revenue generators in the state. Funding for operations would be provided by the Arizona Lottery, the press release said.

“Arizona should not have to suffer because of the federal government’s inaction,” Hobbs said. “The Grand Canyon is a pillar of our state and provides good paying jobs for hundreds of Arizonans while showcasing one of the seven natural wonders of the world to those who visit.”

In 2022, 4.7 million people came to the Grand Canyon National Park and spent approximately $759 million in gateway regions near the park, according to the release. That spending reportedly funded 9,990 jobs.

