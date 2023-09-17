Injured hiker rescued from the North Rim of the Grand Canyon

The 63-year-old man injured his shoulder while hiking, authorities say.

GRAND CANYON VILLAGE, Ariz. — A 63-year-old hiker was rescued from Kanab Creek at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, authorities said.

At about 6 p.m. on Friday evening, the Mohave County Sheriff’s office received a call for help from a person using an Apple device through a satellite connection. A group of five friends were backpacking on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National along the Kanab Creek, authorities said.

One of them, a 63-year-old man, fell and traumatically injured his shoulder, which needed emergency medical attention as well as evacuation. Search and Rescue was activated as well as a Department of Public Safety helicopter flying a specialist and medic to the location of the Apple device.

The hiker was stabilized and then transported to a Flagstaff Hospital for further medical evaluation, authorities said. When asked about the other hikers, authorities learned that the man’s injury had occurred around 2 p.m. that day. After contact for help using the Apple device was confirmed, the other four members of the group left with the Apple device, leaving the injured man alone.

Search and Rescue said it is encouraged for people to never leave someone behind alone and whenever possible, stay with the person and ensure they are rescued before continuing on.

