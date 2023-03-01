Gov. Hobbs vetoes bill trying to eliminate grocery tax

Senate Bill 1063 is the latest piece of legislation vetoed by Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed legislation that would have prohibited Arizona municipalities from taxing groceries.

Republicans in the Arizona Legislature passed Senate Bill 1063, claiming it would help Arizonans stave off the financial burden of inflation. But Democrats argued the bill would be detrimental to city budgets.

The bill would have stopped cities from levying a tax on food and beverage items intended for home consumption. It would not have taken effect until July 2025.

Some municipalities in Arizona already don't levy a grocery tax.

In her veto letter, the governor said SB 1063 would force cities to find other ways to fund public services.

"...it's clear that this bill doesn't actually eliminate costs for our residents," Hobbs wrote in her letter. "It simply moves those costs around."

Republican legislators have condemned Hobbs' rejection of the bill, arguing that a grocery tax hurts everyone in Arizona.

"This veto is a disgraceful windfall for cities and an absolute gouge for families," said Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli in a statement.

The governor has also vetoed Senate Bill 1096, which would have prohibited public entities from contracting with companies that "discriminate against a firearm entity."

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.