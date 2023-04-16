Goodyear woman reported missing found dead near Heber

Thirty-four-year-old Jessica White has been missing since Easter Sunday.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

Goodyear police say a 34-year-old woman missing since Easter Sunday was found deceased in the Heber area.

Jessica White's family told 12News she left her family's home near Estrella Parkway and Willis Road shortly after 1 p.m. on April 9 in her 2005 Acura TL.

“She said, ‘bye mom,’ and she looked like she had black boots on, and I just assumed she was going hiking and had a backpack. That’s the last time I spoke to her,” said Jessica's mother, Julie Marks.

A couple of hours after she left home, Marks texted White and told her dinner was ready, but she never replied.

“A few hours later, I texted her again saying, ‘Just let me know you’re okay,’” Marks said. “And then a couple of hours later again. I texted her again, ‘Please, I’m very concerned.’ Nothing. And then I called, and her phone was off.”

After 7 a.m., she called the police and reported her missing.

Goodyear police pinged White’s phone. The result showed her last known location to be nearly 200 miles away from her home, by Highway 260 near the community of Overgaard.

Marks said the family has no relatives or friends in that area. Nor did she hike there.

Goodyear police said the Navajo County Sheriff's Office found White's body.

Authorities have not released White's cause of death.

