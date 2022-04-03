Gas prices in Maricopa County surpass $4 per gallon

AAA does not rule out that Arizona could break the old record for gas prices, set in 2005 during Hurricane Katrina.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona’s most populated county just saw gas prices jump overnight, surpassing $4 per gallon.

According to AAA, the official average for unleaded gasoline on Friday is $4.02 in Maricopa County. In Arizona, the average of $3.97.

A representative for AAA says there are three primary factors that could drive prices even higher. Arizona is entering the time of the year in which the industry is switching from winter to summer blend. There’s an increase in demand as Arizonans travel more and the price of crude oil is up.

“That is an unfortunate recipe for gas prices,” said Aldo Vazquez of AAA Arizona.

Congress is also considering whether to ban oil imports from Russia. Such a ban could impact gas prices, though Russia is not a big player in the U.S. oil market, making up less than 2% of the country’s imports.

AAA does not rule out that Arizona could break the old record for gas prices, set in 2005 during Hurricane Katrina. During that time, prices reached an average of $4.09 for unleaded.

To find the lowest gas prices in Arizona, click here.

Up to Speed