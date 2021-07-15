First mosquitoes of the year with West Nile Virus detected in Pinal County

West Nile Virus is a disease spread through the bite of certain mosquitoes and it is now common in Arizona.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — During routine mosquito surveillance, officials from the Pinal County Public Health Services District detected the first West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes in the county this season.

The news was announced Thursday in a release from PCPHSD. According to the release, the surveillance data on mosquitoes helps determine the risk of mosquito-borne disease to Pinal County residents and visitors. The information provided from the data also guides PCPHSD’s disease prevention efforts.

West Nile Virus is a disease spread through the bite of certain mosquitoes and it is now common in Arizona. The county’s mosquito surveillance program is designed to look for mosquitoes that potentially spread disease to people in the local community.

How to prevent mosquitoes from your area around your home

If you are looking to keep mosquitoes from your neighborhood, PCPHSD has a few tips:

Keep your swimming pool operational. If you can't, make sure you remove the standing water, keep it chlorinated, or run the filter daily.

Eliminate standing water where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.

Change the water in things like flower vases, birdbaths, planters, troughs and animal watering pans at least twice a week.

Prevent chances of unexpected standing water by repairing leaky pipes and outside faucets and frequently move air conditioner drain hoses.

To keep mosquitoes outside, make sure you have well-fitting screens on windows and doors.

If you need additional information on mosquito prevention and control, visit the Pinal County Environmental Health Services webpage or call 866-287-0209.

