U.S. House Oversight Committee launching investigation into lead contractor's role in Arizona's election audit

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform requested numerous documents from auditor Cyber Ninjas by July 28.

Members from a U.S. House of Representatives committee are requesting information and documents from the firm overseeing the Arizona GOP's recount of the 2020 presidential election.

The members from the house's Committee on Oversight and Reform requested in a letter to the firm, Florida-based cyber-security company Cyber Ninjas, multiple documents, including information regarding audit funding, procedures, allegations, training materials, and communications between former President Donald Trump and his associates

The committee members said we're "concerned about your company’s role in this highly unusual effort" for multiple reasons, including:

Cyber Ninjas' lack of experience in conducting election-related audits





Reports of Cyber Ninjas engaging in sloppy and insecure audit practices that compromised the integrity of ballots and voting equipment





Evidence that Cyber Ninjas CEO Douglas Logan and other individuals funding the audit have sought to advance the "big lie" of debunked voter fraud allegations in the last presidential election

"The Committee is seeking to determine whether the privately funded audit conducted by your company in Arizona protects the right to vote or is instead an effort to promote baseless conspiracy theories, undermine confidence in America’s elections, and reverse the result of a free and fair election for partisan gain," the committee's letter said.

The members requested the information from Logan to be delivered to them by July 28.

The request comes as the election review continued its recount with a machine-processed ballot count on July 13, a measure conducted in addition to the eight-week-long hand recount of the votes cast for president and the U.S. Senate.

Read the full Committee on Oversight and Reform's letter here:

