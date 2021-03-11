Fatal head-on crash reported on US 60 near Wickenburg

Authorities say a driver was killed Friday morning after they crashed head-on with another car on the US 60 highway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver was traveling along US 60 near milepost 116 when their car crossed into the opposing lane of traffic at about 11 a.m.

DPS said occupants in the other vehicle sustained injuries from the crash. The deceased driver's identity was not disclosed.

A section of the highway near Wickenburg was closed for a couple of hours Friday morning as officers worked to clear the scene. As of 1 p.m., one of the highway's lanes had reopened.

