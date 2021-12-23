Man dies after trying to hit girlfriend with car on I-10, police say

The victim suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries after the interstate altercation, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he crashed his car trying to hit his girlfriend with it, the Phoenix Police Department said. The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man, who has yet to be identified by police, got into an altercation with the victim, the department said. Officers have not specified what the altercation was about.

After the altercation, the man attempted to strike his girlfriend in the car she was in with his truck on Interstate 10 near 27th Avenue, police said. The victim was able to avoid being hit.

The man proceeded to hit another vehicle with his truck when it caught on fire, officers said.

Department of Public Safety troopers and firefighters arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead, police said.

The roadway has been closed and officials have given an estimated reopening time of 5 a.m.

