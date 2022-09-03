Chandler doctor set to provide medical aid in Ukraine

The crisis in Ukraine is far from over, but a Valley physician is putting together a medical team to make a difference.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The crisis in Ukraine is far from over as Russia refuses to pull back, that threat is leaving so many civilians desperate for everyday needs including healthcare. Now, a Valley physician along with a small team of medical staff is heading to the ravaged country to render aide, hoping to make a fraction of a difference to those living in fear of their safety.

Doctor Andrew Villa is making a return trip to Ukraine with a solid mission.

"We just have the heart to go there and serve and provide for their needs. They're going to have follow ups and understand that we're going to continue to help provide for their needs," he explained.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

He and his wife along with their team ensuring to the Ukrainian people, that primary care is their priority even as escalating violence wreaks havoc in multiple cities across Ukraine.

"As you know, areas have been completely devastated by the war, supply chains have been cut off, people have poor access to food, their medical facilities have been bombed, they have very little medical care and just basic needs aren't met and they're just suffering," Dr. Villa said.

With the help of "Global Care Force" a nonprofit connecting volunteers like Dr. Villa to partners serving people in need, getting meaningful care to Ukraine is a realistic medical mission for them.

"We're going to set up primary care and urgent care clinics and we're going to be there for about two weeks, then every month they plan on sending other teams to similar areas, to follow up and provide that on-going care," he added.

While mission trips to foreign countries aren't new to Dr. Villa, seeing the devastation can be daunting which makes the mission all the more important.

"We're hoping to make a small difference in a lot of lives and again, sometimes it's just showing people that you care."

The Chandler couple leaves on September 10 as part of the Global Care Force mission.

Those interested in volunteering with the Global Care Force Mission can click here to learn more.

Conflict in Ukraine

For the latest updates on the conflict between Ukraine and Russia stay with 12News online and on our YouTube channel.