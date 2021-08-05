Casa Grande PD seeks public's help to identify remains of woman found in June

Authorities released a sketch of what they believe the woman looked like and a drawing of a tattoo she had that said "Baby Face Rick."

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The Casa Grande Police Department asked the public for help to identify the remains of a woman found decomposing in June.

The department released a sketch of what they believe the woman looked like and a drawing of a tattoo she had on Thursday.

On June 5, authorities said the body of a woman was discovered on Tank Road north of Ghost Ranch Road. The body was decomposed beyond recognition and investigators were not able to identify her.

The woman is believed to be in her 20s or 30s. She could be white, Hispanic, or Native American.

She had two tattoos that could be used to identify her. One is of a small flower with vine and leaves on the right lower leg. The other is of the words "Baby Face Rick" with angel wings above it on the left shoulder blade.

The cause and circumstances of the woman's death are under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this person, please contact Detective Wheeler at (520) 421-8711 ext. 6334.

