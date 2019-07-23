ARIZONA, USA — The Department of Public Safety says a car matching the description from a West Virginia Amber Alert was seen in Arizona.

West Virginia State Police are looking for 4-year-old Gracelynn Scritchfield. She is a white female, with brown-blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3'0 and weighs 35 pounds.

She was last seen on July 6 in Fairmont, West Virginia.

West Virginia State Police

Police believe she is with her biological father 26-year-old Arlie Edward Hetrick III. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5'9 and 140 pounds.

The car they are looking for is a 2001 Gold Subaru Forester with West Virginia plates. The license plate number is 1TH163.