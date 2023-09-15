Arizona vet tech accused of stealing drugs intended for animal surgeries

A vet technician in Pima County is suspected of stealing drugs used for animal surgeries and replacing them with saline.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — A veterinarian technician is under arrest after an investigation into possible drug theft and animal cruelty at a veterinarian clinic.

The suspect, 40-year-old Andrew Shalek, was booked on Monday, Sep. 11, for drug related crimes.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department began the investigation on Sep. 8, when they responded to the clinic where they learned fentanyl and hydromorphone had been removed from a locked drug cabinet.

The drugs were meant to be used for surgeries and pain management for animals.

According to deputies, Shalek had been seen on camera taking the medicines and replacing them with saline.

The Drug enforcement Agency assisted during interviews. Additional charges may be added.

