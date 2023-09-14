2 juveniles arrested by Goodyear police for alleged school threat

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Two juveniles have been taken into custody by Goodyear police for their alleged involvement in making a threat against Desert Thunder Elementary School.
Police received a report Wednesday of a possible threat made against the school on social media. Officers then visited the home of a student believed to be involved in the threat.
Officers reported finding a gun replica that was painted to look realistic. The student was taken into custody.
The following morning, police obtained a search warrant for the home of another juvenile believed to also be involved in the threat. Officers allegedly found a firearm that was accessible to the child, who was then taken into custody.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
