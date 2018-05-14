PHOENIX - Voting is now open for the Doodle 4 Google competition and an Arizona student is among those looking to win the contest.

Bella Strumpfer from the Madison Traditional Academy is the Arizona representative for the competition and she is one of 53 kids vying for the award that includes a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for her school.

"I drew this picture because I love magical creatures," Bella shared in a statement on the website. "They help me believe anything is possible. They inspire me to be creative."

To vote for Bella, head over to the competition website and click on the "Grades 4-5 Category" then choose Arizona. Voting is open until May 18.

