Arizona

Arizona releases NCAA's Notice of Allegations

The school released the notice after a judge this week ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by ESPN.

TUCSON, Ariz — Arizona has released the Notice of Allegations it received from the NCAA last fall, which includes five Level I violations. 

The violations include a lack of institutional control by the men’s basketball and swimming programs, and unethical behavior by assistant basketball coach Emanuel Richardson for accepting $20,000 in bribes. 

Richardson was among 10 people arrested in an FBI investigation into college basketball and served three months in prison.

