x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Sports

Arizona hires Patriots assistant Fisch as head coach

The school announced Fisch will replace Kevin Sumlin, who was fired earlier this month after the Wildcats finished the season winless.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback coach Jedd Fisch coaches players during NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass. Arizona is hiring New England Patriots assistant Jedd Fisch as its head coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Fisch is filling the vacancy created when Arizona fired Kevin Sumlin earlier this month after the Wildcats finished the season winless, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the school was still preparing an official announcement. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool, File)

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona has hired New England Patriots assistant Jedd Fisch as its head football coach.

The school announced Fisch will replace Kevin Sumlin, who was fired earlier this month after the Wildcats finished the season winless.

The 44-year-old Fisch is a longtime assistant with experience in both the NFL and college football. He worked at Michigan, UCLA, Miami and Minnesota. This is his first season as quarterbacks coach with the Patriots.

He previously worked with Jacksonville, Seattle, Denver, Baltimore and Houston.

Fisch takes over an Arizona program that fell into disarray during three years under Kevin Sumlin. The Wildcats ended the 2019 season on a seven-game losing streak and went 0-5 this year. 

Related Articles