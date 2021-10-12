x
Arizona

Arizona pilot told to climb before plane crash in San Diego suburb

Flight recordings show a pilot from Yuma was warned to fly to a high altitude before the aircraft plunged into a residential suburb near San Diego on Monday.
Credit: AP
Emergency crews work a the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. Authorities say at least two people were killed and two others were injured when the plane crashed into a suburban Southern California neighborhood, setting two homes ablaze. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

YUMA, Ariz. — Recordings show a twin-engine plane nose-dived into a San Diego suburb despite a concerned air traffic controller warning the pilot to climb to a higher altitude. 

A National Transportation Safety Board investigator arrived Tuesday to examine the path of destruction in Santee a day after the Cessna 340 smashed into a UPS van, killing the driver, and then igniting two houses. 

United Parcel Service of America Inc. planned to hold a moment of silence for Steve Krueger who was remembered for his laugh. 

The pilot, an Arizona doctor named Dr. Sugata Das, also died, and an elderly couple on the ground were hurt.

