Phoenix-area pilot killed in Georgia crash

GEORGIA, USA — Authorities have identified two pilots killed in the crash of a business jet in east Georgia.
The McDuffie Coroner’s Office says they are 73-year-old Raymond Bachman of Fountain Hills, Arizona; and 63-year-old Claude Duchesne of El Paso, Texas.
The Dassault Falcon 20 went down Tuesday morning in a field in the Thomson area.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was flying from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport in Lubbock, Texas, to Georgia's Thomson-McDuffie County Airport.
Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a missing plane around 6:30 a.m., McDuffie County sheriff’s Maj. Ronnie Williamson said. They searched the area and found the wreckage in the field, he said.
RELATED: Pilot tried landing plane with faulty engine before crashing near Lake Havasu Airport in Sept.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.