Phoenix-area pilot killed in Georgia crash

Raymond Bachman, 73, of Fountain Hills was one of two pilots killed Tuesday morning after a business jet crashed in east Georgia.

GEORGIA, USA — Authorities have identified two pilots killed in the crash of a business jet in east Georgia.

The McDuffie Coroner’s Office says they are 73-year-old Raymond Bachman of Fountain Hills, Arizona; and 63-year-old Claude Duchesne of El Paso, Texas.

The Dassault Falcon 20 went down Tuesday morning in a field in the Thomson area.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was flying from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport in Lubbock, Texas, to Georgia's Thomson-McDuffie County Airport.

Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a missing plane around 6:30 a.m., McDuffie County sheriff’s Maj. Ronnie Williamson said. They searched the area and found the wreckage in the field, he said.

