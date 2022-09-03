Arizona man arrested on several child sex crime charges, police say

Police said Robert Beckham was found to be in possession of several hundred images that are classified as child sexual abuse material.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 65-year-old Arizona man was arrested Tuesday on criminal charges related to his alleged possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the Surprise Police Department.

Police said Robert Beckham was found to be in possession of several hundred images classified as child sexual abuse material.

Officials said Beckham was arrested on numerous felony charges, including 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Police said Beckham's arrest comes after a multi-month investigation into his online activities.

“This arrest is a prime example of excellent police work and collaboration with our law enforcement partners,” said Surprise Police Chief Benny Piña. “We take cases such as this very seriously as we work to ensure the safety of our community.”

