Massage therapist accused of sexually abusing patients in Peoria

Chu Bingquan, 50, was arrested after multiple victims reported inappropriate touching while visiting Wellness Foot Spa.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A massage therapist in Peoria is behind bars after multiple patients accused him of sexual abuse during their sessions.

Chu Bingquan, 50, was arrested on Wednesday after multiple victims reported inappropriate touching while visiting Wellness Foot Spa on Cactus Road.

Bingquan faces sexual assault and sex abuse charges and has been booked into jail.

Peoria police are asking for any potential victims to reach out to investigators.

Here's how you can reach the police:

Call: 623-773-7045

E-mail Tips: PDTips@peoriaaz.gov (Note: E-mail is not anonymous)

ONLINE FORM: https://p3tips.com/927

Contacting Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.