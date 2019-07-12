Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has told the Trump administration the state will continue to welcome refugees.

Ducey wrote in a Friday letter to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo that Arizona has historically been among the most welcoming states for resettling refugees.

Arizona ranks eighth among states for refugee resettlement.

The number plunged from 4,110 people resettled in fiscal year 2016 to 998 in 2018, then rose slightly to 1,216 for the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30.

Those numbers don't include trafficking victims or people granted asylum. Trump in September issued an order allowing states and cities to reject refugees.

