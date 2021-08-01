Arizona lawmakers join calls for Trump’s removal from office

The 25th Amendment has previously been invoked for medical reasons but never to remove a president from office.

PHOENIX — A growing chorus of Democrats and former officials for President Donald Trump is calling for his removal from office by invoking the 25th Amendment.

Such a move would require a majority of the president's cabinet to turn on him.

The 25th Amendment has previously been invoked for medical reasons but never to remove a president from office.

Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, a Democrat, tells 12 News it's time to take that drastic step.

"We need to start with the 25th Amendment. If that doesn't work, we need to move to impeachment," Gallego said. "The most important thing we have to worry about is defending democracy first."

It's not just Democrats blaming Trump for Wednesday's riot either.

On Thursday, Trump's former national security advisor John Bolton said, "he has blood on his hands." Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly said the 25th Amendment is in order.

"What happened yesterday is a direct result of his poisoning the minds of people with the lies and the frauds," Kelly said.

It would require the vice president and a majority of the president's 16 cabinet members to declare the president "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."

The president could then disagree, forcing the cabinet and vice president to make their case to Congress. Invoking the 25th Amendment would then require a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate.

Given that Congress has three weeks to vote, it could be a moot issue considering Trump only has 13 days left in office.

The next option for congressional Democrats is impeachment, something they vow to pursue if Pence does not act soon.