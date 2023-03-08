Customs officers save infant's life at US-Mexico border

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer in Nogales performed CPR on an unresponsive two-month-old, saving the baby's life.

Example video title will go here for this video

NOGALES, Ariz — A two-month-old infant is recovering after a close call at the Area Port of Nogales near the Arizona/Mexico border. The child was apparently choking on something, but a quick response from customs officers saved the child's life.

According to a release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office, Officers reportedly saw a woman get out of her car and run across the roadway towards them, asking for help.

A CBP officer could see that she had a baby in her arms that looked pale with purple lips, and wasn't breathing.

The officer immediately started performing CPR until the infant started to move again. Once the child was moving, the officer "placed the child on his chest who then began vomiting the objects that were blocking his airway."

The child was then returned to his mother.

Officers alerted emergency medical services, and the Nogales Fire Department arrived to take the mother and child to a nearby hospital. Right now it's not clear what the child was choking on.

“CBP officers, are dedicated to the safety and security of all whom they encounter and regularly provide medical aid to travelers at our national ports of entry,” said Michael Humphries, the Nogales Area Port Director, “I could not be prouder of the officers who reacted quickly and efficiently to save the child’s life.”

Both the mother and child are United States citizens. There have been no further updates on the child's condition, and CBP didn't give the names of the officers who stepped in to help.

Up to Speed