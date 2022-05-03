No. 2 Arizona beats California 89-61 for 18th Pac-12 win

Arizona used a 19-2 run to build a 17-point lead midway through the first half.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Oumar Ballo scored 16 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 13 and No. 2 Arizona became the first Pac-12 team to win 18 conference games with an 89-61 victory over California.

Arizona used a 19-2 run to build a 17-point lead midway through the first half.

Arizona shot 65% and scored 49 points in the paint to finish 17-0 at home in its first season under coach Tommy Lloyd.

Jordan Shepherd led the Bears with 16 points.

The Wildcats finished off an impressive week of play after losing to Colorado last Saturday.

What's next?

Both teams are heading to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Tournament.

The first round begins Wednesday, March 9.

