PHOENIX — The massive Woodbury Fire that burned more than 123,000 acres in the Superstition Mountains has reached 100% containment, allowing officials to reopen Apache Lake and other trails and campsites.

People can access Apache Lake by taking State Highway 188 and turning south on State Highway 88 to the lake turnoff.

State Highway 88 remains closed between Apache Lake Overlook and Fish Creek Overlook.

Fire crews stressed that just because the fire was fully contained, that does not mean the fire was completely out. There was still smoke and fire moving within the perimeter of the fire.

“I appreciate the public’s patience during the extended fire suppression efforts of the Woodbury Fire,” Forest Supervisor Neil Bosworth said in a news release.

“While we were able to reopen Apache Lake and some of the areas around the lake, potential flooding concerns prompted me to keep areas closed through the remainder of the monsoon season.”

The Davis Wash and Crabtree Wash shoreline areas, Lower Burnt Corral, trails within the Superstition Wilderness and roads leading to the fire from State Highways 88, 188 and U.S. Highway 60 will be closed until at least Sept. 30 due to flooding concerns.

The Woodbury Fire has been burning for almost two months since it first sparked on June 8. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

It is not expected to grow any further.

