PHOENIX — The Woodbury Fire in the Superstition Mountains has not burned more acreage since Sunday but containment rose to 86%, officials announced Thursday. 

The 123,875-acre fire has held steady since Sunday, when it grew only 48 acres from the day prior. Firefighters have also gotten a greater handle on the blaze; containment was at 80% on Tuesday. 

But the fire has already made history in Arizona: It is the fifth-largest wildfire in state history. 

Two-hundred and thirty-one personnel are fighting the blaze burning five miles northwest of Superior, which sparked nearly a month ago on June 8. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials believe it was human-caused. 

Businesses in Tortilla Flat are still open, but State Route 88 is closed starting from Tortilla Flat to State Highway 188 at Theodore Roosevelt Dam. 

Apache Lake, Apache Campgrounds, picnic sites and trailheads are closed and will remain closed until SR 88 is reopened. 

The closure is expected to be a long term closure that will last beyond Thursday. Violating the closure can result in a $5,000 fine or imprisonment.

Firefighters will use the Dr. Bejarano Elementary School and Lee Kornegay Intermediate School in Globe as the incident command post through Friday. 

Tonto National Forest officials will take over patrolling the fire from the Central West Zone Type Three Incident Management Team at 6 a.m. Friday. 

The Burned Area Emergency Response will assess the scene to "determine and prioritize work to protect identified resources" and hand over the assessment to the Forest Service administration.

Woodbury Fire continues to burn in Superstition Mountains
The Woodbury Fire was burning in the Superstition Wilderness on Friday, June 21, 2019.
The Woodbury Fire was burning in the Superstition Wilderness on Friday, June 21, 2019.
View from a Gold Canyon neighborhood of the Woodbury Fire in the Superstition Mountain on June 14. Photo via Jon Heidmann on Instagram (@shdwfx1)
This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019.
This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Firefighters look on as the Woodbury Fire burns on June 11. Photo via Twitter @DaisyMtnFire
Smoke pillows from the Woodbury Fire in the Superstitions on Friday June 14.
This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019.
This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019.
The Woodbury Fire burns in the Superstitions on June 10. Photo via Twitter @DaisyMtnFire
This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Flames glow from the Woodbury Fire in the Superstition Mountains on Friday June 14.
This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019.
This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019.
The view from a Queen Valley neighborhood as the Woodbury Fire burns in the Superstition Mountains on Friday June 14.
This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019.
This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019.
This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019.
This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019.
This photo from Travis Neely with Explorizona shows the Woodbury Fire burning in Superstition Mountains on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Photo of the Woodbury Fire on Friday night June 14, taken near Mcdowell and Alma School roads in the East Valley. Photo via Amy Nguyen
Photo of the Woodbury Fire on Friday night June 14, taken near Mcdowell and Alma School roads in the East Valley. Photo via Amy Nguyen
The Woodbury Fire burns in the Superstitions on the night of Saturday June 15th. Photo via Daisy Mountain Fire.
The Woodbury Fire burns in the Superstitions on the night of Saturday June 15th. Photo via Daisy Mountain Fire.
The Woodbury Fire continues to burn in the Superstition Wilderness on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
The Woodbury Fire continues to burn in the Superstition Wilderness on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
The Woodbury Fire continues to burn in the Superstition Wilderness on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
The Woodbury Fire continues to burn in the Superstition Wilderness on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
The Woodbury Fire continues to burn in the Superstition Wilderness on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
The Woodbury Fire continues to burn in the Superstition Wilderness on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
The Woodbury Fire continues to burn in the Superstition Wilderness on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
The Woodbury Fire continues to burn in the Superstition Wilderness on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
The Woodbury Fire continues to burn in the Superstition Wilderness on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
The Woodbury Fire continues to burn in the Superstition Wilderness on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
The Woodbury Fire was burning in the Superstition Wilderness on Friday, June 21, 2019.
The Woodbury Fire was burning in the Superstition Wilderness on Friday, June 21, 2019.
