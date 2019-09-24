For the first time in 1,177 days, the National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a tornado warning.

NWS Phoenix issued the warning just after noon Monday for an area in the north Valley that included New River, Cave Creek and Carefree.

Video from residents in the area showed what appeared to be a tornado trying to form.

The tornado warning expired just before 1 p.m. The National Weather Service confirmed to 12 News Tuesday that a tornado did touch down in New River on Monday. They said they believe it was probably an EF-0.

Officials said there were multiple funnel clouds during Monday's storm but only one touched down.

NWS officials said another tornado reported in Wilcox, Arizona may have also touched down. Cochise County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of the possible tornado Monday night. According to CCSO, multiple power lines were down and power poles snapped. Road signs were also "twisted beyond repair."

CCSO said three homes in the area had serious damage.