The first day of fall is expected to bring thunderstorms, rain, and flash flood potential throughout the state. Heavy rain was already falling in areas, especially east of Phoenix, early in the morning Monday.

By 5:30 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service Phoenix had already issued a flood advisory for an area of the far East Valley covering Apache Junction and Queen Creek.

Showers were spreading across the Phoenix area even before 5 a.m. NWS Phoenix suggested that drivers should leave a little earlier than normal Monday morning to deal with the wet roads.

10:20 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for an area of Arizona covering Phoenix and the surrounding areas, Yuma, Prescott Valley, Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City until 8 p.m.

NWS Phoenix says tornadoes are possible with scattered "lime size" hail likely and wind gusts up to 70 mph.

9:57 a.m.

Rainfall totals from the last 24 hours show areas east of Phoenix near Tortilla Flat received more than three inches, and at least one area with more than 4 inches, of rain.

Mesa PD says northbound Crimson is closed between Baseline and Southern due to flooding.

9:05 a.m.

Apache Junction United School District says schools are open Monday and buses are running late.

"AJUSD is open for school today. The buses are running late, but they are coming."

8:55 a.m.

NWS Phoenix says storms and showers are slowly leaving the Valley, but stronger ones are expected to develop later in the day.

Those strong storms were already popping up in southeast California and southwest Arizona.

A flash flood warning was issued for Black Canyon City until 12:15 p.m.

ADOT says SR 88 has been reopened at milepost 199.

8:41 a.m.

A significant weather advisory has been issued for Yavapai County until 8:45 a.m.

The flash flood warning for Apache Junction and Gold Canyon was extended to 12:30 p.m.

8:29 a.m.

A flash flood warning was issued for Fountain Hills until 12:15 p.m.

The Apache Junction Police Department says the city is experiencing severe flooding in many areas with "numerous vehicles stranded."

"If possible, stay off the roadways until the flooding subsides," the department tweeted. More than a dozen road closures are in effect in Apache Junction, according to the department.

8:06 a.m.

NWS Phoenix says showers are "slowly" moving out of the Valley. Severe storm are still possible in Phoenix this afternoon and evening.

ADOT says northbound SR 88 is closed north of Apache Junction at milepost 199 due to flooding.

7:43 a.m.

Areas of Apache Junction have seen more than 3 inches of rain and parts of Mesa have seen more than 2 inches.

NWS Phoenix says the heaviest stuff is currently falling north and east of the Valley.

"This is just the beginning of what is expected to be a very active day," NWS Phoenix tweeted.

7:38 a.m.

Team 12's Krystle Henderson explains why this storm is not your "typical monsoon setup."

7:19 a.m.

Areas and roads in Apache Junction are flooded by heavy rainfall. The AJ Police Department says residents should "take caution throughout the city."

The flash flood warning continues for the city until 9:45 a.m.

7:08 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff says three inches of rain is possible for areas in northern Arizona with a rainfall rate of 1 inch per hour.

6:52 a.m.

ADOT said the exit ramp and three right lanes were blocked due to flooding on US-60 EB at Val Vista. The lanes were clear a few minutes later.

6:35 a.m.

There are some spotty showers out west this morning, according to NWS Phoenix, but the heaviest stuff is falling in the East Valley.

6:30 a.m.

A flash flood warning through 10:30 a.m. has been issued for areas in the East Valley, including Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert and Tempe.

6:10 a.m.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Maricopa County until 10 a.m.

5:45 a.m.

The rain began falling overnight in the Valley. A flash flood warning was issued for Tortilla Flat early Monday.

The storm action, according to the NWS Phoenix, is expected between 5 a.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. A map shared by NWS Phoenix shows the East Valley might be the most impacted area.

Shows and thunderstorms are expected to be hit or miss throughout the day. Phoenix measured 0.01 inches of rain by 5:30 a.m.

Flash flooding, damaging winds, large hail, and lightning are the major storm threats Monday throughout Arizona. There's even a minor threat for a tornado.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Pinal County and is expected to be expanded to encompass most of southeast Arizona through Tuesday night, according to NWS Tucson.