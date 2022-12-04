Car crashes into a Flagstaff Chipotle, 4 people injured

The driver crashed through the glass window and came to rest in the seating area of the restaurant.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Four people were injured after a car crashed into the side of a Chipotle in Flagstaff on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the area of 1111 South Plaza Way at 5:18 p.m. after reports of a vehicle crashing into the building of a Chipotle Mexican Grill, Flagstaff police said.

Upon arrival, medical personnel located the vehicle inside the building and began treating the driver as well as other injured customers, police said.

Witnesses reported the vehicle traveling toward the restaurant at which time the driver appeared to suffer a medical emergency.

The vehicle did not stop and crashed through the south-facing glass window and rested in the seating area, according to police.

The driver and two customers were injured and transported to the hospital for continuing medical care, police said. Another customer was treated on the scene.

Preliminary information does not indicate the driver was impaired and suffered an apparent medical episode, police said.

The restaurant will be temporarily closed while repairs are completed.

