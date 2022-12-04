'She is transcendent': Phoenix Mercury continues on with Brittney Griner's shoe drive

The league and Mercury are honoring Brittney Griner's community work in Phoenix, as she remains detained in Russian for allegations of drug trafficking.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner has a big heart that goes beyond the basketball court.

“What separates Brittney is a little bit of what you may have heard on the broadcast last night which is she is this transcendent basketball talent,” said Mercury President Vince Kozar.

Griner remains in Russian custody after she was detained nearly two months ago on allegations of drug trafficking. Russian officials accused Griner of smuggling vape cartridges filled with cannabis oil after flying from New York to a Moscow airport.

During the WNBA Draft on Monday, the team and league announced an initiative to honor Griner's community work throughout her time in Phoenix.

BG has always led with her heart and her absence has left a hole in ours. We are thankful to be joined by every team in bringing a version of this philanthropy in her name to each market. pic.twitter.com/vGDZjY6ssa — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) April 12, 2022

Giving shoes to the city's most vulnerable

“The genesis of the shoe drive was Brittney from practice seeing folks in the Arizona summer without shoes on," said Kozar. "She just couldn’t wrap her head around how those people didn’t have shoes and what their day would be like.”

The team will launch Griner's 5th BG’s Heart and Sole Shoe Drive, in partnership with Phoenix Rescue Mission.

For the first time, all 12 WNBA markets will carry out the same mission.

"She is a person who is trying to leave the world better than she found it," said Kozar. "Not only around causes that matter to her like the LGBT community and bullying which she's experienced, but also homelessness which she has not experienced.

Griner founded the drive in 2016, the Mercury engaged its X-Factor fan base and BG's teammates, along with partnering with Phoenix Rescue Mission to provide shoes to the homeless. Since then, the drive has helped nearly 2,000 Phoenicians.

“We wanted to take all of that energy from people who just want to do something, and we wanted to give them something to do that could impact our community positively,” said Kozar.

Fearing Brittney is a political pawn during Russia's war against Ukraine

“It’s hard for all of us but I do think it’s important for people to remember that just because they perhaps don’t know everything that’s being done, it doesn’t mean nothing is being done,” said Kozar.

The team and league are listening to experts working behind the scenes to bring Griner home safely. Until then they will make sure to honor her and keep her at the forefront of the American conscious.

“We are not going to go through the season without talking about her, without remembering her,” said Kozar.

How to help:

Donate new or gently-used shoes of all sizes throughout the 2022 season at Mercury home games at Footprint Center. The first opportunity to donate will be Thursday, April 28, at the team’s home preseason game against the Seattle Storm.

Fans are also encouraged to make cash donations directly to Phoenix Rescue Mission at: phxmission.org/valley. Write “BG” in the comments to help the team track the impact of Griner’s mission



