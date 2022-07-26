3 dead after crash on I-40 in northern Arizona

Officials say the crash involved a passenger vehicle and two semi-trucks.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Three people were killed Tuesday afternoon after a multi-vehicle collision occurred along Interstate 40 in northern Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the collision involved a passenger car and two semi-trucks. All the occupants in the passenger car had to be extricated from the vehicle, DPS said.

A fourth occupant was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

The crash took place at milepost 153 near Williams.

The collision caused a four-mile-long delay along the eastbound lanes of I-40.

FYI - There is a four-mile delay on I-40 EB near Williams, due to a serious crash at milepost 153. Since only one lane is open (left lane) it may take some time for it to clear.#Aztraffic pic.twitter.com/KGPQjTEZb6 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 27, 2022

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.