Arizona grocery workers ratify contract with largest wage increase in over 30 years

Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 99 voted to ratify the contract at the end of August.

PHOENIX — Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 99 voted to ratify a 30-month contract on August 31 -- giving them the largest wage increase for long-term, full-time employees in more than three decades.

The agreement includes a $6,000 wage increase for long-term, full-time members, which is the largest contractual wage increase for Fry’s, Safeway and Smith’s employees in over 30 years, according to a press release from the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 99, which represents the employees.

The contract also includes:

A reduction in the healthcare waiting period for all employees

A new paid holiday for employees hired after 2004

A ratification bonus or retroactive back pay for most employees hired prior to January 1, 2023

UFCW 99 is Arizona’s largest private-sector union. The group represents 25,000 workers at Fry’s, Safeway and other employers throughout the Southwest.

