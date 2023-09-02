Sky Harbor Airport concession workers vote to authorize strike

Workers employed by SSP America voted 98% to authorize a strike, citing unfair labor practices and stalled contract negotiations.

PHOENIX — Sky Harbor Airport concession workers have authorized a strike, according to a new release. The workers, employed by SSP America, voted 98% to authorize a strike, which could lead to a walkout.

The workers cited unfair labor practices and stalled contract negotiations as their reasoning for the strike, according to the release. Workers presented a proposal in April, and the company has yet to respond.

SSP America employs over 400 people at Phoenix Sky Harbor in roles ranging from cashiers and cooks to dishwashers, bartenders and servers. Matt's Big Breakfast, Dunkin' Donuts, Pei Wei and Four Peaks Brewing Co. all have SSP emplyees.

“SSP workers are the first faces travelers see when they arrive in Phoenix and the last before they go home. They are ambassadors of our city, but aren’t treated as such,” said Susan Minato, Co-President of UNITE HERE Local 11, in a news release. “They are paid poverty wages, have their rights violated, and many struggle to feed themselves and stay housed. Today, workers sent a message saying, ‘I’m willing to do whatever it takes to be treated with respect.’”

UNITE HERE Local 11 is a labor union representing more than 32,000 hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona.

Workers' collective bargaining, or the process by which a union negotiates labor contracts with the employer, expired May 31. Employees also filed multiple Unfair Labor Practices charges against SSP alleging unlawful disciplinary actions, unilateral changes and unlawful surveillance, according to the press release.

“It’s clear from all the labor law violation charges we’ve had to file that SSP doesn’t respect us,” Meschelle Hornstein, server at Phoenix Beer Co, said in a press release. “We work too hard and won’t accept this any longer. It’s despicable. We deserve better. The City of Phoenix deserves better.”

If a strike is authorized, employees could walk out following the approval.

