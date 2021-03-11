x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2 teens, 1 man critically injured in central Phoenix crash

A two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of 13th and Mckinley streets, injuring three people.

PHOENIX — A multi-vehicle car crash in central Phoenix has left three people critically injured, authorities said. 

Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department responded to a two-car collision on 13th and Mckinley streets overnight. 

Officials said a total of three people were hospitalized, including two teenage boys and a 20-year-old man. All were transported in critical condition.

The Phoenix Police Department are now investigating the scene. 

Officials have not yet said what led up to the crash or the extent of the passengers' injuries. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Paralyzed Chandler woman hopes to walk again after awful dirt bike crash

ALSO: Motorcycle cop almost crashes after being hit by rock in Mesa, police say

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

In Other News

Arizona is getting more cuts to its water supply