2 teens, 1 man critically injured in central Phoenix crash

PHOENIX — A multi-vehicle car crash in central Phoenix has left three people critically injured, authorities said.
Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department responded to a two-car collision on 13th and Mckinley streets overnight.
Officials said a total of three people were hospitalized, including two teenage boys and a 20-year-old man. All were transported in critical condition.
The Phoenix Police Department are now investigating the scene.
Officials have not yet said what led up to the crash or the extent of the passengers' injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
Don’t speed or drive aggressively
Never drive while under the influence of substances
Avoid distractions while driving
Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
Stay extra aware in work zones
Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.