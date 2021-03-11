2 teens, 1 man critically injured in central Phoenix crash

A two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of 13th and Mckinley streets, injuring three people.

PHOENIX — A multi-vehicle car crash in central Phoenix has left three people critically injured, authorities said.

Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department responded to a two-car collision on 13th and Mckinley streets overnight.

Officials said a total of three people were hospitalized, including two teenage boys and a 20-year-old man. All were transported in critical condition.

The Phoenix Police Department are now investigating the scene.

Officials have not yet said what led up to the crash or the extent of the passengers' injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous