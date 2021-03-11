Motorcycle cop almost crashes after being hit by rock in Mesa, police say

The Tempe police officer was hit in the head by a rock as he was driving south on the Loop 202 freeway, police say.

MESA, Ariz. — Investigators are seeking information on a suspect accused of throwing a rock at a Tempe police officer as he was riding a motorcycle Thursday night.

According to the Mesa Police Department, the officer was struck by the rock at about 7:20 p.m. as he was driving south along the Loop 202 freeway and approaching the McKellips Road underpass.

The rock hit the officer's helmet, almost causing him to lose control of the motorcycle. Mesa police said the officer managed to pull over to the side of the freeway and radio for help.

The officer, who is a 6-year veteran of the Tempe Police Department, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and is now recovering at home.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Mesa police at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.