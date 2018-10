Last time Krystle was on the 'Blindspot' set, she got to know Australian-native Sullivan Stapleton, who plays FBI special agent Kurt Weller on the show.

He had mentioned his love for the Australian candy, Violet Crumble. So when Krystle visited the New York set again ahead of the season four premiere, she had a sweet surprise for him.

Watch the video in the player above to see how he reacts.

© 2018 KPNX