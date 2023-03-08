Historical photo shows glimpse of what life was like in downtown Phoenix in the 1890s

The Hotel Adams was a key fixture in the 1890s in the area of what is now known as downtown Phoenix.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The Valley of the Sun is a large, bustling city filled with incredible people and landmarks. For decades, Phoenix has evolved into a vibrant metropolitan city with busy roadways and towering buildings.

But what did the city look like way back in the late 1800s? For that answer, we turn to Steve Schumacher, the official historian of the Phoenix Mayor's Office.

During a recent visit to 12News, Schumacher showed off one of his photos from the 1890s. It was an old photo from what is now the downtown area near Central Avenue and Adams Street.

In the photograph, you can see a few buildings in the frame, along with a view of Camelback Mountain in the background.

According to Schumacher, the photo gives a glimpse of the popular Hotel Adams. He said ever since 1896, there has been a hotel on the corner of Central Avenue and Adams Street. The picture shows the second iteration of the Hotel Adams before it was demolished in 1973. The Renaissance Hotel now sits on that corner.

Did you notice that white flag with the black square in the center of the photo? Schumacher said it was used for weather purposes.

"In these days in the 1890s there was no radio, there was no television, there was no internet," he said. "So having these flags, they put them on prominent buildings around town let people know what the weather forecast was."

The white flag with black square meant it was going to be a clear day, Schumacher added.

It's an interesting look back more than 120 years.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

12News on YouTube

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.