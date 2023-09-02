Yavapai hospital reaches deal to not lose major insurance provider

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona was going to potentially discontinue offering in-network medical coverage at Yavapai County's largest hospital.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center has reached an agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona to continue providing in-network insurance coverage for patients.

The two parties had been in negotiations after Blue Cross withdrew their coverage earlier this year at the largest hospital in Yavapai County.

News of the termination caused much confusion among patients in Yavapai County who feared having to travel long distances to receive non-emergency care.

Blue Cross had previously said that terminating the contract would only affect about 20% of their customers in Yavapai County.

But the hospital announced Friday a new network agreement had been made with Blue Cross and will apply to any healthcare patients have received since April 1.

“After many months of negotiations, we are very pleased that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona has agreed to a new contract that will put our patients first and keep health care local,” YRMC President Anthony Torres said in a statement.

Dr. Cara Christ, Blue Cross' chief medical officer, said standing up for the company's members "has always been our priority"

Patients with questions about the new agreement are encouraged to call the phone number on the back of their insurance card.

