Phoenix family sues Las Vegas hotel after they say they found a bat hanging in the curtains

The family says they had to seek treatment for rabies prevention.

LAS VEGAS — A group of hotel guests from Phoenix are suing a Las Vegas hotel after they say they found a live bat in their room and had to seek painful rabies treatment.

On April 12, 2022, Marcus Rucker and his family were staying at New York-New York Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas for a volleyball tournament. It was their last night there and two of their children's friends were also in the room, according to the lawsuit.

Rucker said he woke up around 4 a.m. after hearing a noise coming from the curtains near the window.

“I found a bat in the room," Rucker said.

The lawsuit stated the bat was alive and hanging on the curtains.

“Unfortunately, I had to kill the bat. I didn't want it to bite anybody in the room," Rucker said. "We told the hotel where the bat was.”

Rucker said he put the bat in a cup and placed the cup in a stairwell near his room. He notified the hotel and the following day, he reported the incident to the Maricopa County Department of Public Health. He said he was told to have the bat tested for rabies or seek immediate treatment for exposure to rabies.

"They [the hotel] disposed of the bat," Rucker said.

So instead, Rucker and the other guests said they endured the painful process of rabies treatment.

“I had to get two shots on my leg, one on my shoulder initially the first day, and we had to get subsequent shots for the next three weeks," Rucker said. “Very, very stressful for my family, for my kids.”

12News reached out to MGM, which operates New York-New York, for comment but we have not heard back.

Rucker's lawsuit alleges the hotel was negligent in "failing to inspect the room" and "make the premises safe from hazardous conditions."

The lawsuit is asking for at least $15,000 for the past and future medical expenses, pain and suffering, and lost wages.

“It was emotionally distressing," Rucker said.

The incident was documented in a lawsuit filed in Clark County, Nevada earlier this month:

What to do if you encounter a bat

Juan Ortiz has worked with Burns Pest Elimination for 20 years.

“We get a lot of calls with bats being inside," Ortiz said.

Ortiz said it takes less than half an inch of space for a bat to sneak into your home. He said this time of year happens to be the Valley's busy season for bats.

“This time of year they’re passing through here and that’s why they’re so common," Ortiz said.

Ortiz recommends having your home looked at to ensure all cracks and vents are closed off. He said if you find a bat in your home, do not go near it. Call a professional to have it removed.

Ortiz said breathing in bat droppings can also be toxic and can lead to a fungal disease.

“You don’t want to get bit by a bat," Ortiz said.

If you are bit by a bat or believe you may have been in contact with one, experts say you should seek rabies prevention treatment immediately.

