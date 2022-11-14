Maricopa County health officials investigating mosquito illness

The Public Health Department says it is investigating a confirmed case of dengue, a disease that spreads through mosquitos.

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Public Health Department is investigating whether a local resident contracted the dengue virus from infected mosquitos in Arizona.

County officials recently detected the virus in a mosquito trap recovered from a local neighborhood and are now working to identify anyone who may have contracted dengue.

One case has been confirmed and field teams are working to test residents in the affected neighborhood, the county said.

“When we look at results of this testing and mosquito testing across the county, we can determine if there is any risk to others and what Public Health, Environmental Services, and other partners can do to prevent illness," said Dr. Nick Staab, a medical epidemiologist.

All previous cases of dengue, which can cause flu-like symptoms, in Maricopa County have been related to travel.

Up to 400 million people in the world contract the dengue virus each year and about 40,000 die as a result of the virus' symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Only about 25% of people with dengue will feel the disease's symptoms.

