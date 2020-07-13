Valley family camps outside of COVID-stricken father's ICU room

The family of one Arizona COVID-19 patient has found a way around the isolation that has come to symbolize the global pandemic.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The family of one Arizona COVID-19 patient has found a way around the isolation that has come to symbolize the global pandemic.

Moises Ramirez Losa tested positive for the disease in late June. On July 5th, he was moved to the ICU at Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear. He has been on a ventilator ever since. Call it luck, or call it fate, but his bed is near a first-floor window, and his family has taken to camping outside of that window as he fights the virus.

With permission from the hospital, the family has set up a tent, chairs, and a cooler right outside of the window to the ICU. One of his daughters, Estrella Contreras, says they communicate with Moises daily.

“We get there and we say ‘Hey dad. We’re here,’” Contreras said. “We pray for him, and we do a rosary every other day.”

Contreras works in a different hospital and she says she knows her father can hear them, even though he is unlikely to remember it after he recovers.

“When we do the rosary, he cries. When we talk to him, he cries, so we know he’s still there,” Contreras said.