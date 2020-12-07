Coronavirus in Arizona on July 11: Dozens of bars sue Gov. Ducey over executive order

The 26 bar owners from Prescott to Phoenix to Tucson filed a lawsuit claiming that Executive Order isn't fair or constitutional.

ARIZONA, USA — The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise.

In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Sunday, July 12.

Major updates:

There have been 122,467 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 2,237 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Sunday morning.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Sunday

More than 2,500 new cases, 86 deaths reported Sunday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 2,500 new cases and 86 new deaths on Sunday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 122,000, six days after reaching the 100,000 mark.

Saturday marked the seventh straight day with more than 3,000 new cases reported in Arizona.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public and stay home when possible.

Arizona bar owners sue Governor Ducey over order to keep bars closed

More than two dozen bar owners are suing Gov. Doug Ducey over his mandate that certain businesses remain closed through the end of the month to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

At the end of June, Ducey issued a new Executive Order shutting down bars, theaters, water parks and gyms for 30 days. The mandate came amid of COVID-19 cases in Arizona, that's still on the rise. The Executive Order is set to expire at the end of July.

New executive order aimed at restaurants

Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Thursday a new executive order that limits the number of people who can dine indoors at restaurants.

The executive order reduces the capacity to less than 50 percent.

The order was announced in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. It will go into effect at 10 p.m. Saturday.

It will need to be enforced by county health inspectors or law enforcement.

Ducey said Thursday he developed the plan in conjunction with industry representatives, but he stopped short of entirely banning dine-in services as he did in the spring.

The Republican governor says the state will increase testing with a focus on low-income areas of Phoenix as many people report it’s hard or impossible to find tests.

Arizona continues to report record highs for hospitalizations and use of ventilators, but Ducey sees signs of potential progress in a slightly lower rate of growth in reported infections.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Arizona receives anti-viral drug

Gov. Doug Ducey touted a large shipment of Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug purported to shorten hospitalization time of COVID-19 patients, has arrived for the state.

According to the FDA, "Remdesivir was shown in a clinical trial to shorten the time to recovery in some people."

The state received 361 cases of the drug from the US Department of Health & Human Services, and Ducey is hopeful the supply will help relieve hospitals.

"The shipment will bolster state supplies with added capacity to treat tens of thousands of additional patients, if necessary," he tweeted.

There is still no single treatment or vaccine for coronavirus.

Some Arizona hospitals have reported nearing maximum ICU capacity and beds rapidly filling with patients.

Masks now required in public

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed individual Arizona cities to create their own policies about face-covering requirements and enforcement on Wednesday.

A face covering has proven to be effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The virus is primarily spread by in-person contact through sneezes and coughs.

Many cities, including Phoenix, have adopted their own mask requirement that is now in effect.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Sunday

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 80,146

Pima: 11,767

Pinal: 5,614

Coconino: 2,457

Navajo: 4,337

Apache: 2,579

Mohave: 1,825

La Paz: 407

Yuma: 8,302

Graham: 204

Cochise: 1,049

Santa Cruz: 2,180

Yavapai: 1,123

Gila: 445

Greenlee: 32

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.