First Lady visits Arizona for vaccine push

“Do it for your health. Do it for your children. Do it for your grandparents and your neighbors," First Lady Dr. Jill Biden said.

PHOENIX — The nation’s first lady and second gentleman paid a visit to West Phoenix on Wednesday to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal was to convince wary Arizonans to get the shot and to speak with their friends and family about the safety of vaccines.

“Please make the choice to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Jill Biden to a socially distanced crowd of a few dozen people at Isaac Jr. High School.

“Do it for your health. Do it for your children. Do it for your grandparents and your neighbors.”

White House will not reach its vaccination goal

According to Forbes Magazine, only 18 states have met President Joe Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by the Fourth of July Holiday and the White House has acknowledged that many states will fall short.

Less than half of Arizonans eligible are vaccinated.

Phoenix is the last stop on the White House’s Vaccine Month of Action Tour. Among those in attendance on Wednesday were Cindy McCain, Congressman Ruben Gallego (D), Arizona Department of Health Director Dr. Cara Christ, and Maricopa County Supervisor Chairman Jack Sellers (R).

Battling misinformation about the vaccine

Outside the event, a couple of dozen protestors shouted from the streets with anti-vaccine conspiracies.

Dr. Biden and the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff encouraged Arizonans who have questions to talk to their doctor or a trusted authority in the community.

“There’s a lot of information out there and a lot of disinformation out there and it’s on us as leaders to make sure we are debunking that misinformation and getting the facts out,” Emhoff said.

“Yes, it is safe. The vaccines have been rigorously tested and millions of Americans have received their shots because it’s effective,” Biden said. “Studies show vaccines are the best way to protect against death and hospitalization from COVID-19.”

Get free vaccine and transportation information

The White House is trying to make getting the shot as easy as possible.

Arizonans can receive information about free vaccination sites closest to them and free transportation from Uber and Lyft by texting their zip code to 438829.

2 Arizonans dead from COVID-19 Delta variant

The especially contagious strain of the coronavirus is spreading across the country, prompting fears of a second wave.

ADHS reported 130 total cases of the Delta variant in Arizona. Fifteen of those patients were hospitalized.

Dr. Biden did not mention the Delta variant during her remarks. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said during her speech that the existence of the Delta variant was one reason why even Arizonans who have recovered from COVID-19 should get the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine