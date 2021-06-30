2 people in Arizona die from Delta COVID-19 variant

As of Tuesday there have been 130 Delta cases, 15 hospitalizations and two deaths, according to data from TGen.

The Arizona Department of Health Services and TGen have identified 130 cases of the Delta COVID-19 mutation in the state as of Tuesday. Two people have died.

Through the use of genome sequencing officials were able to determine that 130 cases, 15 hospitalizations and two deaths can be attributed to the mutation that was first identified in India.

During May and June, the Delta variant was not as frequently occurring as the Alpha or Gamma variants. But, officials expect the Delta variant to become dominant due to its very contagious nature.

The variant has been identified in people between 20 and 44 years old.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have proven highly effective against the Delta variant in fully vaccinated individuals. Johnson & Johnson's effectiveness is still being researched, according to officials.

The CDC recommends that non-vaccinated people continue wearing masks and social distancing.

