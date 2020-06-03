SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale night club said it is taking precautions after the county health department informed them that one of their employees with "a communicable disease" briefly went inside.

The employee said he has coronavirus.

The only active COVID-19 case in Maricopa County is a man in his 20s who tested "presumptive positive" for the virus after traveling out of state.

The Maricopa County Health Department said it's been monitoring people who were within 6 feet of him for more than 10 minutes, and a fire crew that evaluated him was placed in isolation as a precaution.

RELATED: Scottsdale firefighters in isolation after patient tests positive for coronavirus

The statement from the night club, Riot House, said the employee was not working at the time he was inside.

The night club said he was inside from 12:15 a.m. to 12:19 a.m. on Sunday, March 1, and had very limited interaction with customers and staff.

The employee was also apparently inside of another nightclub, El Hefe Scottsdale, from 11:48 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. the same day.

Riot House said the county health department told them that because the employee had a very limited interaction with customers and staff, there is no health danger at either night club.

Health officials gave Riot House and El Hefe Scottsdale guidelines to appropriately clean as a precaution.

Riot House said it hired a professional company with medical-grade disinfectants "out of an abundance of caution."

RELATED: Second person tests 'presumptive positive' for coronavirus in Arizona