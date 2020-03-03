PHOENIX — A second person in Arizona has tested "presumptive positive" for coronavirus, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services dashboard.

According to ADHS, it is travel-related. The case is in Maricopa County.

"The case, a man in his 20s, is not hospitalized and is recovering at home," ADHS said in a release. "This individual is a known contact of a presumed positive case outside of Arizona who had traveled to an area with community spread of COVID-19."

In Arizona, 32 people have been tested for coronavirus and six results are still pending.

“With the case counts increasing around the country, it is no surprise that we have another case here in Maricopa County,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for disease control for Maricopa County Department of Public Health. “The good news is that this individual is in stable condition and is expected to have a full recovery, as are most people who become infected with this disease”

After testing presumptive positive, Maricopa County Department of Public Health staff interviewed close contacts of the case and recommended that they monitor for symptoms and quarantine themselves for 14 days based on the risk of exposure.

“As far as risk to the public, we are still doing the case investigation of this individual, however, because we know when and where this individual was exposed, this does not represent community spread,” Dr. Sunenshine said.

Arizona has had just one confirmed case of coronavirus before this, a person connected with Arizona State University who had returned from a trip to China. He was released from isolation after testing negative for the illness.

Health Services Director Cara Christ said he didn't spread the illness to anyone in Arizona.

COVID-19 is believed to spread mostly through respiratory droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes. Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water is not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

